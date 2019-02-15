Gold Reef City is open for love and marriage at their Victorian style chapel. Picture Supplied

Romance shouldn't end after Valentine's Day. February is much too short of a month to limit yourself to small bits of love. Romantic love is also not the only type of love to celebrate.

Statistically, according to PAMS research, there are just over 40 Million people in the country and 29.9% (30%) claim to be married. Another 10.5% state they are living together.

Slightly more interesting is looking at the age breaks. 85% of people aged between 15 to 24 are single.

For those 50+ it drops to under 20%. The incidence of divorce is higher.

In Gauteng 280,000 claim to be divorced compared to 183,000 in the Western Cape and 50,000 in KZN. The Northern Cape appears much happier than the rest of the country with only 5% of the population claiming to be divorced.

Since the month of love is not over there are some key places couples, friends and families can visit to strengthen their affection for one another.

Gold Reef City for instance has just launched their Love Lock Wall where couples can symbolically show their commitment to each other by attaching a padlock to the wall and throwing away the key.

The Wall is reminiscent of various love lock locations in Paris, the undisputed city of love, where padlocks famously adorn the Pont des Artes and Pont de l’Archevêchés, among others.

The Love Lock Wall will be a hit with love birds. Picture: Supplied

Loving couples can also get married or renew their vows at the Gold Reef City Chapel, a gorgeous Victorian-style sanctuary dating back to 1879. It was originally built on the Langlaagte farm to serve the miners during the gold rush, but was dismantled and reassembled at Gold Reef City, along with its original stained-glass windows, beams, pews, altar and organ.

If locks and commitment aren't your thing, you can still enjoy the many rides available at the theme park or indulge in other types of romantic gestures.

A spa treatment for instance is definitely a good fit for most people.

Not just about relaxing your muscles but also a way to get away from the hustle and bustle of busy city life. An escape to hidden gem Evolve Wellness Spa was a treat for me and a friend I had just reconnected with. It had been two years since we last saw each other and the quality time was well enjoyed at the Kempton Park spa.

Based at the Premier Hotel, the facility has another Day Spa outlet in Boksburg.

R&R was the order of the day as we indulged in rose oils for a hydro bath with a difference.

Evolve has 2 main Spas in Kempton Park and Boksburg. Picture: Eduard Labuschagne

The candle lit room and rose petals immediately lifted our mood.

Our masseuse Halle explained what the benefits of rose oils were.

"They improve your body's circulation and boosts the immune system. It also helps to ease depression and helps soothe muscle tension."

The sweet scent aids in relaxation as well. For our Hydro Bath the added benefits relaxation and pain relief was a bonus as my friend had just given birth a few months back.

The Evolve Wellness Spa in Kempton Park is a hidden gem in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Eduard Labuschagne



"It also helps improve sleep habits as heat, buoyancy and massage work together to clear the mind, reduce stress and soothe overworked muscles. The heat improves circulation and warms the muscles and joints," said Halle.

Once done with the lovely day we treated ourselves to some delicious lunch and a much needed catch up session.

There are so many options available for people to enjoy their time creatively this love month. If you didn't manage to make the most of Valentine's Day, there is still time to enjoy these and more treats the rest of this month and the rest of the year.