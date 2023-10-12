Love triangle left two men dead, while the woman is unharmed

A 41-year-old security guard from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga shot and killed a 51-year-old man, a few minutes later, he allegedly turned the gun on himself. The victim met his untimely death on his way to work at Sonpark this morning about 7am.

According to information, the victim was on his way to work when he was called by the security personnel who was driving a company car. Preliminary investigation revealed that both the victim and the security guard knew each other as the security guard called the victim by his clan name. Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said it is also alleged that about a month ago the security guard once visited the victim and warned him to stay away from his girlfriend.

The two allegedly had a heated argument while the victim’s friend proceeded to work. “According to the victim's friend, he heard gunshots. When he turning back to investigate, he was shocked to find his friend lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and his body covered with blood. “It is alleged that the security guard drove off from the scene and moments later he allegedly turned the gun on himself taking his own life. The security guard's body was found in a different location in town,” said Mohlala.

Mohlala confirmed that both the victim and the security guard were declared dead by paramedics in different locations. Police are investigating the murder case as well as inquest. Mohlala told The Star that the woman was not at the scene and they assume she is fine