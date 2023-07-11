Loyiso delivers a stellar opening for Tamia in her much-anticipated SA tour

Johannesburg - Dynamic singer Loyiso Gijana has been lauded for his enchanting stage presence after opening for international singer Tamia on her South African tour. Known for the kind of voice that shines in any arena, Gijana maintains his consistency in delivering stellar performances.

As scores of music lovers articulated their excitement about seeing the international star, Gijana warmed up the stage, with people falling in love with his soulful sounds. Social media has since been abuzz in the past few days as many continue to talk about how incredible the tour was, including Gijana’s remarkable performance. Tamia kicked off her tour in Cape Town at the Grand Arena, GrandWest over the weekend, moving to Durban at the Durban ICC, and then concluded her tour in Pretoria on Sunday at the SunBet Arena, Time Square.

No stranger to South Africa, the much-adored and super-talented live performer will return to the country for the fourth time over the past decade. The Canadian-born R&B singer/songwriter has released multiple albums, collaborated with several prominent international musical icons, and is well known for her philanthropic work within the music industry over the span of her career. Music lovers have been sharing their experiences on social media. Canadian singer and songwriter Tamia Hill during her sold-out performance recently at GrandWest. She also performed in Tshwane on Sunday. | Ian Landsberg African News Agency (ANA) @LangaMav, you coming out to join @Lloyiso_rsa on stage last night was probably one of the highlights of my night. You both sounded AMAZING! Man, may God bless your talents. Yal blessed us with your voices so much. My goodness, that was INCREDIBLE," said @PalieHenry.

Gijana has recently unveiled his eagerly awaited debut EP, Seasons, in which he mirrors his life. "This is my first body of work and a chance for fans to see a vulnerable side of me. I wrote it in South Africa and Los Angeles when I was reflecting on every aspect of my life. It’s called Seasons for that reason," said Gijana on the EP. After the success of his much-loved hit singles, he delivered more tunes reflecting his life and allowing his fans to see his vulnerable side.

The seven-track project, which features production from Earwulf and Grammy-award-winning producers Mr. Hudson (John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Jay-Z) and Stargate (Beyonce, Rihanna, Sam Smith), spotlights every side of this dynamic talent. His vocal virtuosity shines through the tender highlight Give A Little Kindness and the pensive rumination of Where Do We Go (When We Need Love). At the same time, he leans into raw emotion on the likes of Lonely Without You, where his voice connects right to the heart.