The Standard Bank Luju Food and Lifestyle Festival is a not-to-be missed event for any food enthusiasts, culture buffs and travelers.

From the same team that produces the globally recognised and loved MTN Bushfire Festival, also set on the lavish lawns of the House on Fire Sculpture Garden, LUJU will have an African-vintage styled look and programme that celebrates food, drink, craft, arts, culture and music.

Africa’s hottest and most loved culinary exports and experts, Siba Mtongana from the internationally acclaimed TV show, Siba’s Table already announced, and Pete Goffe Wood will be bringing their flavour to the LUJU table.

For guests traveling to Eswatini, the festival, which is now in its second year and will now take place over two days, has a range of accommodation and travel partners to make planning your visit simple and easy.

The Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival, after it’s hugely successful inaugural edition, will return this year from August 2 -August 3

The culinary experiences will include intimate cooking demonstrations and master-classes with celebrity chefs.

To accompany the various food activations, Luju will be offering an array of drinks spaces and activations. The Drinks Promenade, is the new adventure within an adventure, that will allow guests to journey through the Luju gardens while experiencing exclusive wines, whiskeys, craft beers and gins from a selection of the new beverage partners.

In addition to the full array of food and lifestyle activities taking place across the Luju landscape, The Standard Bank Luju main stage will feature an inspired array of jazz, afro-pop, blues, acapella and much more, from high profile acts from the region and beyond.

Headline act, Bongo Maffin will take over the stage on the Saturday night after a host of acts have entertained the attendees.

Guests will be able to stay on-site with Rush Glamping who will provide a luxury Glamping experience on the Luju Festival grounds.

Also included in the package is an invitation to an exclusive pre-festival cocktail party at Malandela’s Restaurant, with light snacks and drinks.

Luju has partnered with a range of hotels to offer special rates especially for Luju guests including The Royal Villas, Happy Valley Hotel, Emfuleni Lifestyle,The George Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn.

The festival takes place from August 2-3. For more information visit the website