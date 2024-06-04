Luthuli House a hive of activity as party officials meet amid coalition talks

For the first time in a long while, on Tuesday, Luthuli House, the headquarters of the ANC, was a hive of political activity as members and officials met to deliberate on various issues affecting the party following the party’s disastrous showing at last week’s elections. Media houses were camping outside in anticipation of an imminent announcement by the ANC on the outcomes of the meetings with various opposition parties as the ANC tries to formulate a coalition partner that will restore it to its former glory.

On Monday, Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, confirmed that he had met with a delegation of the ANC for a potential partnership in the seventh administration, with the ANC also revealing a series of meetings on Tuesday. “Our National Working Committee (NWC) and NEC meetings are on track as planned. “The ANC, led by the secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, is consulting with the mass democratic movement, various interest groups, and other political parties with a view of achieving national unity.

“The ANC dismisses any fake news attempts at dividing our NEC. We are strongly united and remain focused on using the mandate given to us by our people to build a better life for all,” the party said on Monday. Ahead of the meeting, and during his visit to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) results centre at the weekend, McKenzie indicated that one of the PA’s non-negotiable demands to the ANC would be the Ministry of Home Affairs portfolio, as the party feels strongly about the issue of illegal immigration and open borders. Posting on social media, McKenzie revealed that he would be meeting with the ANC leadership on Monday.

“We are meeting the ANC today for coalition talks. We will not be arrogant in our demands but we will not accept any deal that doesn’t make mass deportation a reality. We will rather go fight in Parliament instead. We have a mandate and have no right to change it,” he said. While speaking to “Newzroom Afrika”, McKenzie said the DA/ANC coalition would be the worst one for the people of this country, adding that business must stop its obsession with uMkhonto weSizwe leader Jacob Zuma. “Business is putting its foot down. They are making Zuma the most powerful man again. Most people are willing to leave the ANC and follow Zuma.