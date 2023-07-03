Independent Online
Lwandle Zwezwe bags the Young Designer Award

The top three designers and models from the HDJ Young Designer Award at the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Saturday. Pictured are (from left) winner Lwandle Zwezwe and her model Ashton Vere, second placed designer Thabiso Ncanana with model Akhona Maphamulo, Vuyisele Ngobese from the Hollywoodbets foundation, and third-placed designer Andile Nsele with his model Mhlengi Malu. Photo: Supplied.

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - The Hollywoodbets Durban July concluded with delightful news for Lwandle Zwezwe, who won the Young Designer Award presented by the Durban Fashion Fair at Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse on Saturday.

Another Durban University of Technology (DUT) student, Andile Nsele, finished third and won R20 000 worth of bursary funding, R2 000 in cash, and a R1 000 gift card. Each of the 10 finalists received R2 000 in cash.

Winner Zwezwe explained her inspiration and elegant interpretation of the ‘Out of this World’ theme. She revealed that it was inspired by a religious tale.

"I am super excited and overwhelmed," said Zwezwe as she left the stage clutching her R50 000 study bursary and other prizes from the Hollywoodbets Foundation.

"I am just grateful to have won this today. Everyone's work was amazing, so everyone had a chance, and I was just the lucky one, I think. My inspiration was a Hindu deity and a story about her and a devotee. So in my garment, I used that story to construct everything. So there is a strong religious take on my interpretation of the ‘Out of this World’ theme. I used a lot of texture because Asian deities are big on texture and big skirts.

"So my bursary pays for my fees, and I think I will invest what I can save so I can start up my own brand once I leave school, so it will really help me with my start-up."

Zwezwe also won a "fashion" travel package to Johannesburg for SA Fashion Week 2024 courtesy of Gold Circle and SA Fashion Week; R10 000 in cash compliments of Gold Circle and Schweppes; and a R5 000 gift card courtesy of Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

Fashion programme director Tiffany Prior lauded the designers leading up to the final day, revealing that their work was extraordinary.

"This year was extraordinary; the students did an amazing job of researching the theme and executing their ideas with attention to detail and quality," said Prior soon after the judging was completed.

"We saw such a range of work, and I honestly feel it was the most diverse group of students I have seen. Colleges and their students should be so proud of the work they presented today."

The Star

