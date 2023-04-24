Lynn Forbes says she is practising patience as police continue to probe the murder of AKA

Johannesburg – The search for answers over the murder of rapper and producer Kiernan “AKA” Forbes is still a pressing subject as family and fans continue to demand justice. It has been nearly three months since Forbes was gunned down outside the Wish On Florida restaurant in Durban in the presence of his friends, and the pressure to find those responsible for his death has shown no signs of abating.

His mother, Lynn Forbes, spoke to eNCA, revealing she was being patient with the police as investigations continue. She said she was receiving regular updates on the investigation. Although no arrests have been made, progress has been made on the case.

“I think all of this is bigger than Kiernan and is bigger than the Forbes family, so when the Megacy asked for justice for AKA, I know what they asking is that we actually need justice as a country. And I support them on that wholeheartedly. There is an investigation ongoing, and obviously because it is an ongoing investigation, we can't, even if they have information, share information with us that will jeopardise the investigation,” said Lynn. In the past few weeks, the rapper’s fans have been flooding social media with #JusticeforAKA, demanding justice be served. Earlier this month, Wish On Florida announced that it would be closing.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish On Florida, effective 10th April 2023, where we will be hosting ‘The Last Supper’. “In light of the recent tragic event on our doorstep, we have experienced a severe downturn in business, which leaves the directors with no other choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish On Florida has been deeply hindered. “Wish on Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban, winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022.”