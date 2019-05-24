The construction work on the M2 bridges is on schedule to be completed by October, according to the Joburg Roads Agency’s head of infrastructure, Siyabonga Genu.



Following an internal email sent accidentally to journalists, the City of Joburg’s newsroom team reported that no work was being done on the freeway and that motorists should be told about the behind-the-scenes work and the tender process.





But Genu said this information was incorrect. The M2 bridges had been closed for several months due to being in a state of disrepair, he said.





The closure is causing severe traffic jams, especially during peak hours.





“Work is on schedule. There were a few days of stoppage because of the rain, but we will be finished, as planned, by October,” he said.





Within the next five days, four pillars supporting the freeway will be demolished, two partially.





“We have already put steel structures in place to support those sections of the road. We will use hydraulic jacks to raise them up to the bridge level when the pillars are being replaced,” he said.





Genu said that the sections of the bridges under threat of collapse had “cement cancer”.





This, he said, was a reaction of the concrete to water seepage into the structure, which forms a white gel-type substance that destroyed the infrastructure.





“These freeways were built in the 1960s and were not waterproofed. We have had to remove the asphalt, place the waterproofing in and then retar,” he said.





In February this year, City Mayor Herman Mashaba conducted a site visit to the bridge.





At the time, parts of the bridge had to be temporarily closed in order to rehabilitate it to ensure the safety of residents.





“Upon my own investigation, various defects were detected at the bridges, posing significant risk to our residents,” he said.





The city closed the M2 motorway between Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street.





He said at the time that there was a R6.5billion backlog in bridge infrastructure. In a survey conducted in 2017, 3900km of the road network fell into the “poor” or “very poor condition” categories.





The overall acceptable condition indices for bridges in very good and good condition should be a minimum of 80% - currently only 5.77% of City bridges are in this acceptable condition.





Some 78.38% of city bridges are in a poor or very poor condition. This means the condition of the bridges has deteriorated at an alarming rate.





Since 2013, 37 bridges have collapsed during the rainy season.



