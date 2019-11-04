Johannesburg - Motorists who have had to sit on heavy traffic to and from work due to the closure of the M2 highway as it underwent rehabilitation can now breath a sigh of relief as it will be open from Monday.
For the past eight months as the bridge was closed, motorists had to find alternatives routes, clogging the back routes that hardly experience heavy traffic.
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) closed the highway between Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street on February 28 due to concerns over it's structural integrity.
JRA at the time said the closure was necessitated by the continuous monitoring and the bridge visual conditions assessment which indicated that the structural integrity of the concrete elements was severely reduced. The agency said it had realised that parts of the support structure had moved. That, it said, was affecting the structural stability of some bridges on the M2 highway.
"The safety of the Selby bridge cannot be guaranteed for continuous use by motorists and thus the decision for a closure of the M2 between Crown Interchange and Maritzburg street is necessary