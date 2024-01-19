MaBlerh to host reunion special of ‘This Body Works For Me’ adult reality show

The reunion special of “This Body Works For Me”, a reality show that provides viewers with an up-close look at the lives of women in the adult entertainment industry, will be hosted by media personality MaBlerh on February 23. MaBlerh claims that he is a huge admirer of the programme and therefore he jumped at the chance to host the reunion for the second season.

After keeping South Africans hooked on their last TV season, the ladies are ready to spill all the tea during the reunion. Viewers will hear from Bubbly, Diamond, Dione Xanthe, Gina, Lebo, Primadonna, and Wandi, delving into the drama that transpired right in front of our eyes. MaBlerh is no stranger to the role, having hosted reunions for the likes of “The Real Housewives of Durban”, “Gqeberha”, and “Johannesburg”.

“I am a very liberal person, so my approach is simple: I am going to treat this reunion just like any other reunion. I am going to ask the hard questions,” he said. “Any chance I get to facilitate real conversations, I am more than happy to participate and get to the crux of any issue. There are so many things that happened this season, and it would be a disservice for me not to get into them. “Going into this reunion, I want to give the ladies a chance to clarify things that have happened on and off the show,” said MaBlerh.

“I want them to own the things they have said and done. I am going to hold the cast accountable while giving them the freedom to express themselves in any way they want to.” Zinzi Velelo Alake, POP24 executive producer, explained why those chose MaBlerh, revealing that he is not afraid of any conversation – no conversation is off-limits for him. “This season has been very eventful, and MaBlerh is the perfect fit for these strong ladies because, firstly, he is a fan of the show, and secondly, he is an experienced conversation curator who can lead the conversation and make the ladies comfortable while holding them accountable and asking all the tough questions viewers want answers to.”