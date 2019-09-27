Sthembiso Dube of the new Maboneng Civic Association (MCA) said it has been no secret that things went wrong a year ago when Propertuity, the key development company that started and led the regeneration of Maboneng, was about to liquidate.
Because Propertuity was covering the costs for security and cleaning, there was panic as these services were vital for the area, he said.
The MCA, an NPO, was set up to ensure the services continued and the group has been working hard to establish a new body that makes financial and community sense.
Many parts of the redeveloped and bought portfolio of Propertuity went on the auction. Buildings were sold as sectional title properties, which means that many were now owned by a group of individual owners.