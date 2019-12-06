Madiba’s historic Alex home 'abandoned and left to deteriorate'









As South Africa remembered former president Nelson Mandela, who died exactly six years ago on Thursday, his house in the sprawling township of Alexandra remains an eyesore, despite the government's promise to turn it into a museum. Madiba lived in the Alex home when he first moved to Joburg from the Eastern Cape, 75 years ago. He later left the Alex house to move to Soweto after making it his home from 1941 to 1944. The historic Alex house which the Gauteng government promised to convert into a museum has been "abandoned, and left to deteriorate". A long-time resident in the township has blamed the government, and said it was dragging its feet and failing to keep its promise. Linda Twala, who has been going up and down approaching government offices to speed up the process, said he was concerned the government had abandoned the house and the entire township, while many streets in Soweto were converted into heritage sites to honour apartheid Struggle stalwarts.

“People from the government were here (in the house) a few years after Mandela was released from jail. They made a promise to convert the house into a museum, but now they are playing hide and seek.

“Even the plaque that you see, I forced them to install it in 2001,” Twala said. He said the family currently occupying the house wanted to extend and renovate it.

“That would mean a great part of South African history would be dead. I asked the family to move out and I wanted to build a house for them, but someone among the people I work with came here and told them not to leave as they are sitting on millions,” Twala said.

The house shares a piece of land with two houses and the entire yard is occupied by 16 families.

The Star found that the historic house has cracks from the roof down to the door. Some materials like the door Madiba used, have been broken down and placed just outside the house.

A few meters away from the house, there is a community heritage centre which started to operate last year, after many years of being built. Twala said he also asked the City of Joburg to put the house under the centre, and turn the whole street into a heritage site but without success.