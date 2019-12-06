Madiba lived in the Alex home when he first moved to Joburg from the Eastern Cape, 75 years ago. He later left the Alex house to move to Soweto after making it his home from 1941 to 1944.
The historic Alex house which the Gauteng government promised to convert into a museum has been “abandoned, and left to deteriorate”.
A long-time resident in the township has blamed the government, and said it was dragging its feet and failing to keep its promise.
Linda Twala, who has been going up and down approaching government offices to speed up the process, said he was concerned the government had abandoned the house and the entire township, while many streets in Soweto were converted into heritage sites to honour apartheid Struggle stalwarts.