Madosini shares humorous France experience unable to speak French, English









Madosini Latozi Mpahleni. A jovial Xhosa music queen has excitedly shared her humorous experience in France after being stuck in a hospital for 14 days while unable to speak French or English. Madosini Latozi Mpahleni, 76, will finally be able to return home after successful talks between the French hospital and the South African insurance company, Hollard, about her repatriation. Euphoria filled the globe-trotting traditional music singer and instrumentalist when she received a call yesterday from The Star that spoke to her in a language that she understood after days of using “sign” language and Google translation to communicate with doctors and hospital staff. “My child, I am short of words to express how happy I am to be talking with someone who speaks the same language. I have tried and even given up to try to speak the language they speak here. I am now using sign language and Google translation to communicate with the doctors,” Mpahleni told the reporter in Xhosa from her hospital bed on Wednesday. Relating her struggles, Mpahleni said the doctors, after assessing her, would just do a thumbs up, indicating that the check-ups had gone well and that she was getting better.

She cracked up laughing when she said sometimes the French hospital staff would resort to using Google translate from French to Xhosa for communication and give her their phones to read.

Mpahleni was admitted to two hospitals after feeling sick following a performance in Grimaud. She was on a tour with her compatriot, Pedro Espi-Sanchis, who is also a musician.

The pair arrived in France on November 13 and were supposed to fly back home on November 17 after their second performance in Geneva.

However, due to Mpahleni’s state of health, they were forced to end the tour and Espi-Sanchis came back home on November 17 “to attend to a work emergency”.

Explaining how she ended up in hospital, Mpahleni said: “We had just gotten out of the hotel with our bags and were walking to the train station continuing with our tour to Geneva. As we walked my chest felt heavy and I collapsed. I was then rushed to the nearest hospital. However, that was just for a few hours. We then hired an Uber from there to Geneva. Everything was fine, I was singing in the car until I felt like peeing and had a stomach ache.

“We stopped for the toilet and as I got out the car, I felt something like sputum wanted to come out of my chest, I collapsed, next thing I am in bed surrounded by doctors with stethoscopes hanging on their necks and I am wearing a diaper. It was funny because, as much as I was surprised, I wanted to laugh about the state I was in, in a diaper and seeing so many white people next to my bed and others calling my name trying to wake me up,” she said.

Mpahleni’s collapse triggered a social media outrage this week when her insurance company, Hollard, alleged said they could not give her medical assistance to travel back home.

However the company gave in to pressure and made a U-turn on Tuesday. The singer is expected back home over the weekend.

Hollard said all arrangements were done and they were waiting for the airline they booked for her to look into her medical clearance.

The company said she will be flying back home with a South African nurse appointed by Hollard.

Spokesperson Warwick Bloom said: “The nurse is qualified and speaks isiXhosa, therefore makes an ideal attendee.”

She will fly to France and come back with Mama Madosini.

“We will also be paying for all Mama’s hospitalisation costs,” Bloom said.

However, Mpahleni had not been informed of the arrangements prior to talking to The Star.

“It’s because of the language barrier. But I believe it’s the people back home who pulled this off. I know they were my voice and I appreciate this,” she said.

She added that the first thing she wanted to eat when she gets home was Krummelpap (crumbly porridge) and Amasi (fermented milk). As she couldn’t eat the food from the hospital.