Magashule calls out Mashaba over corruption list

The African Congress for Transformation (ACT) has called out ActionSA over its top 10 most wanted prosecutions list which includes ACT’s leader, Ace Magashule. Last week, ActionSA launched the list in which it promises to prosecute within its first 100 days after taking over Parliament should the party gets an outright majority in the upcoming elections.

“There is indeed no better place to announce ActionSA’s list of Top 10 ‘Most Wanted’ Prosecutions where – within 100 days after taking office following the 29 May elections – an ActionSA-led government will introduce processes in Parliament to ensure the quick and successful investigation and prosecution of implicated individuals,” Mashaba announced last week. The list also includes MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, tenderpreneur Edwin Sodi, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Bheki Cele, Zizi Kodwa and David Mahlobo, among others. Mashaba said it was a travesty of justice that these individuals had not been made to account. The individuals named include those who were implicated in the state capture report that was presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa two years ago.

“It was at this very compound that the Gupta family conspired with our president to capture our state, controlling the apparatus of government, deciding on key state appointments, and ultimately, stealing an estimated R500 billion from the South African people,” Mashaba said. “It is a travesty of justice that six years since state capture came to a supposed end with the election of President Cyril Ramaphosa, not a single successful state capture prosecution has taken place,” he added. Reacting to the inclusion of its leader, ACT said it was disturbed by the inclusion of Magashule in the list, including his image, circulated by ActionSA on social media.