Magistrate courts to help citizens during Master of the High Court shutdown









Offices of the Master of the High Court across the country was temporarily closed after the Specialized Investigating Unit (SIU) began search and seizure operations. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA) Citizens were turned away from all Master of the High Court offices nationwide after the announcement that the offices would be closed until Wednesday to allow the investigation of allegations of maladministration, corruption and fraud. People gathered outside the master’s office in Marshall Street in the Joburg CBD on Tuesday, where they were turned away by security guards who said, “Didn’t you listen to the news?” when they attempted to enter the building. One woman told The Star that she didn’t mind coming back to the office on Friday but complained about the attitude of the security guards. Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to investigate the offices of the Master of the High Court countrywide. The minister said the investigations would encompass:

Maladministration in relation to administration of estates of deceased and insolvent people.

The protection and administration of the funds of minors, contractually incapacitated and undetermined and absent heirs which have been paid into the guardian’s fund.

The supervision of the administration of companies and close corporations in liquidation.

The safeguarding of all documentary material in respect of estates, insolvencies and liquidations.

The processing of enquiries by executors, attorneys, beneficiaries and other interested parties.

The appointment of executors, trustees, curators and liquidators.

He added that the Mpumalanga case where an official, Bina Masuku, allegedly defrauded claimants out of more than R1.7million further highlighted the need for an investigation of this nature.

In November, Masuku, 44, was arrested along with her boyfriend, Elvis Kgosiemang, 35, for allegedly defrauding the trusts of eight families.

Masuku referred claimants to Kgosiemang, a bogus lawyer, to have their claims processed but instead some never received their claims. The duo were charged with fraud, corruption and money laundering. Masuku was also separately charged with contravention of the Illegal Immigration Act.

The SIU conducted search and seizure operations to gather, collate and retrieve information that is relevant to the investigation, which started on Monday afternoon.

Only deputy masters of each office were allowed to be in the office for purposes of liaising with the SIU and officials stationed at the offices were given a leave of absence for the period of the shutdown.

Urgent or pressing matters can be escalated to the head office via the local magistrate’s office for the necessary attention.