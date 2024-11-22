Maglera Doe Boy forges his path with Hennessy and a brilliant career rise

In the pulsating world of South African hip-hop, Maglera Doe Boy, real name Tokelo Moyakhe, is steadily forging his path as a celebrated figure, synonymous with talent and ambition. As he navigates the terrain of the music industry, he is not only making an impact with his music but also securing his place as a key player in the realm of brand recognition.

Currently riding a wave of success, Maglera Doe Boy speaks about his journey after being announced as a friend of the house for Hennessy, the world's premier cognac brand. The beloved hip-hop star was beside himself with excitement during a recent behind-the-scenes shoot at Zoo Lake, where he animatedly shared details about it. Speaking about the major highlights in his career journey which has been on an upward trajectory, he says he feels honoured that LeBron is giving him a shout-out and recognising his talent.

Adding weight to this moment, Maglera was personally gifted a note and a Hennessy V.S. Limited Edition by LeBron James Shaker-ball from the basketball superstar himself. “I won’t lie; a lot has been happening in my career, and everything has been on a high trajectory. I felt deserving. I was very proud, but also, that is LeBron James, so I was very excited and very honoured,” he said. The star says that his journey has not just been an ascent in fame but also a personal transformation.

“From my personal life, just being able to live in a bigger space, I have travelled so much from home for this thing. For me, ownership was a big part of my journey. I have slept on people’s couches and avoided signing deals that would overwhelm my creativity,” he shared, highlighting the importance of independence in his artistic expression. This year has been a glittering experience for Maglera who also recently was part of Back to the City, an event where Hennessy was at the helm, solidifying the brands’ impact in celebration of local creativity, urban culture, and the vibrant spirit of hip-hop. He also represented South Africa in the Hennessy Cypher 2024, an experience that took him to Nigeria and further elevated his profile in the industry.

The rapper's notable features, including a successful collaboration with K.O., further showcase his versatility and dedication to music. "If I think more from a musical standpoint, my feature with K.O. went very well. But I can't compare those moments; they are all great, and I appreciate all of them," he explained. Speaking about his BET hip-hop award nomination, he said: "Once again, it was a great honour, very unexpected. My manager had mentioned the possibility, but for him to confirm I was nominated and we were flying to LA was a big honour."