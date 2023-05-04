Johannesburg - Dr Nandipha Magudumana is not a victim, says the civil rights movement #NotinMyName. Since her arrest last month with her sweetheart, convicted murderer Thabo Bester, a number of South Africans have expressed sympathy and concern for Magudumana.

It became evident when a video seemingly showing Bester shouting at Magudumana went viral on social media platforms; some people even went as far as suspecting that she might have been forced to play a role in Bester’s daring escape from the Mangaung Correctional Facility. Yesterday marked exactly one year since Bester escaped from the maximum security facility. Magudumana stands accused of charges including aiding and abetting Bester’s escape from prison, murder, defeating the ends of justice, violating corpses and more.

It is reported that Magudumana claimed dead bodies from government mortuaries; among those, she claimed one of them as belonging to Bester, saying he was her customary husband, and another was of her father, Zolile Sekeleni, who is still alive and kicking and currently out on R10 000 bail. The third body was found abandoned in a river in the Free State. It has been established that the remains found inside Cell 35 which used to be Bester’s cell, where he allegedly committed suicide was of 32-year-old Katkego Beteng-Mpholo.

His family was devastated to learn he had died. He will be laid to rest at his home in Bloemfontein this Saturday. #NotinMyName spokesperson Mo Senne said the narrative that Magudumana is a victim invalidates and delegitimises the experiences of those who were subject to her choices and completely rids her of any accountability. “Magudumana also denied several families closure as she carried out plans to aid and abet Thabo Bester. Suggesting that she is a victim will set the precedent and pave a pathway for other masterminds to undermine our civil liberties and Constitution,” Senne said.

So far, SAPS has arrested eight people in connection with Bester’s escape. Yesterday, Magudumana showed up at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court unmasked in her bid to apply for bail together with co-accused former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, CCTV technician Tebogo Lipholo and Motenyane John Masukela. Two other former G4S employees, a male and a female, made their first appearance.

Due to the latest developments related to the arrests, the State requested a postponement. A move that the defence criticised, citing that Magudumana had never had a chance for bail. Magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi postponed the matter to May 11 and 12. Amid Khabisi’s order, Magudumana appeared sad, with glassy-teary eyes visible.

Earlier on the day, she appeared smiling and relaxed, with a glowing face and neat braids. She was spotted waving and blowing kisses to her loved ones. Some lawyers, including the one who previously represented Magudumana, announced that they were withdrawing their services. Lawyer Machine Motloung confirmed to Khabisi that he was now representing Magudumana and her father, Sekeleni, who is expected back in court on May 16 with Bester.

Outside the court, a number of organisations carrying placards in support of Beteng-Mpholo peacefully protested. “Bereng-Mpholo was a great guy; his family’s loss is our loss. He was a big soccer fan and an active Celtics Football Club supporter. He used to make jokes and laugh a lot,” said Tshepang Mokoena. Members of various political parties were also seen in attendance to support Beteng-Mpholo’s family.