Mahika Mahikeng Music Festival: a celebration of culture and music

As the festive season approaches, music lovers are gearing up for an unforgettable experience at the seventh instalment of the Mahika Mahikeng music festival, slated to electrify the Mmabatho Stadium from December 5 to 8. With a stunning line-up featuring South African icons such as Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai, Zonke, Mandisi Dyantyi, Mi Casa, and Bongo Maffin, this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than its predecessors, captivating over 41 000 music lovers.

The annual celebration of music, art, and food not only draws crowds for its eclectic mix of genres — including jazz and hip hop — but also stands as a vibrant celebration of Bokone Bophirima’s rich heritage and culture. Shuping Sebolecwe, spokesperson for the North West provincial Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, emphasised that Mahika Mahikeng transcends mere entertainment; it embodies a cultural movement that brings together a community. “Our excitement is once again peaking as we get ready to kick off the festive season in style at the Mahika Mahikeng Cultural Festival!” Sebolecwe declared.

“As the country’s premier launch event for the festive season, we are bringing together the best of home-grown musical talent to create an electrifying atmosphere that will set the stage for a season of celebration.” The festival is heralded not only for its musical offerings but also for its role in promoting cultural and heritage tourism, a mission that resonates deeply with the local populace. “The return of the festival is a source of pride for our province,” noted Sebolecwe, highlighting the commitment to showcasing local artists while fostering social cohesion and economic development throughout Mahikeng.

The event has become a testament to the resilience and creativity of Bokone Bophirima, and a platform for emerging talent. Among the artists set to perform is Stoan Seate of the legendary group Bongo Maffin, who echoed the sentiments of cultural pride associated with the festival. “We promise world-class entertainment that will not only delight your senses but also contribute to the local economy, supporting businesses and providing opportunities for growth,” Seate remarked.