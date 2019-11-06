Mahika Mahikeng tender row threatens to destabilise North West province









There is an alleged tug of war between North West Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs MEC Galebekwe Tlhapi, picture, and other interested parties about who should get the contract. Picture: North West MEC for the Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs Facebook. The Mahikeng Cultural Festival tender, worth millions of rand, is threatening to bring North West to its knees. “People are already saying that this tender is going to make the province very unstable. This is a big mess. We are waiting to see what unfolds,” said a source close to the unfolding drama. There is an alleged tug of war between North West Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs MEC Galebekwe Tlhapi and other interested parties about who should get the contract. The source has revealed that the two frontrunners - companies from Potchefstroom and Rustenburg - had both been ruled out when North West Premier Job Mokgoro intervened. “Apparently Mokgoro called a meeting on Friday, trying to find out what was happening with the tender.

“The department told him that they still want to appoint the construction company from Rustenburg and the premier refused,” the source said.

The company from Potchefstroom is said to have failed because its owner “didn’t have political connections”, although the company has more than 10 years of experience in events management.

According to the source, the tender has been cancelled twice already.

Mokgoro’s office was contacted for comment on the matter but directed all queries to Tlhapi’s department.

Departmental spokesperson Shuping Sebolecwe said information regarding Mahika Mahikeng will be communicated to the media before the end of this week.

“We wish to state that all the allegations regarding the Mahika Mahikeng tender are not true,” he said.

The source, however, said when Tlhapi’s preferred bidder was regulated to the bench, a replacement proxy was waiting in line.

“They wanted to give the contract to a young lady from Limpopo. In the meeting, Mokgoro refused the idea because she wasn’t nominated to give a presentation for the tender and she wasn’t from the province,” the source said.