“People are already saying that this tender is going to make the province very unstable. This is a big mess. We are waiting to see what unfolds,” said a source close to the unfolding drama.
There is an alleged tug of war between North West Department of Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs MEC Galebekwe Tlhapi and other interested parties about who should get the contract.
The source has revealed that the two frontrunners - companies from Potchefstroom and Rustenburg - had both been ruled out when North West Premier Job Mokgoro intervened.
“Apparently Mokgoro called a meeting on Friday, trying to find out what was happening with the tender.