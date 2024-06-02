Maimane deems MK Party as a beacon of ‘Zulu nationalism’ and ‘ethnic mobilisation’

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader, Mmusi Maimane, has been throwing punches at the MK Party’s victory as the party secured the third spot with 14.48%, surpassing the EFF as the second opposition party in the national results. Responding to multiple media houses, Maimane deemed the formation and overwhelming win of the MK Party in KwaZulu-Natal and Patriotic Alliance as ‘ethnic mobilisation’ and ‘Zulu nationalism’.

He added that this year’s general elections were the most challenging, compared to the previous years. This comes after Bosa nationally only garnered 0.41%, of 65 689 votes. “This was an election like no other. In many ways, one of the difficulties that have taken place is the ethnic mobilisation and Zulu nationalism of the MK Party and the Patriotic Alliance. In a country that is polarising, we need to restore the space of the holding centre. If you look at variants of the ANC, being the EFF and MK, these are similar parties. Two thirds of South Africans voted for these parties,” he said.

Maimane, who subtly sounded he accepted his defeat in securing bulk votes, maintained his party is determined to foster a multiracial society and a mixed economy. “When we started Bosa, we wanted to engage with the community. The election board of the Electoral Commission of South Africa shows we have votes across all provinces, we now must ensure we work and grow our support. We have parliamentary representation. “The centre of a multiracial society and a mixed economic policy has been left, my job is to build that. Therefore, we have to put Bosa on the ballot for South Africans like myself, who want to see a multiracial society and mixed economy; and want to see communities being empowered,” said Maimane.