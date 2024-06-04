Maimane, Hlazo-Webster head to Parliament and Allie to GP Legislature

Leader of Build One South Africa (Bosa), Mmusi Maimane, has confirmed that he and two leaders of the party, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster and Ayanda Allie are headed to the National Assembly and the Gauteng Legislature, respectively. This comes after the party managed to get two seats in the National Assembly and one seat in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature following the elections last Wednesday with more than 194 000 votes, including 65 912 in the national ballot, making it the 12th most supported party in the elections.

Announcing the decision, Maimane thanked the two women leaders for their contribution to the party’s success at the polls, following months of campaigning and strategising. “This past Sunday, the Electoral Commission of SA formally announced the results of the 2024 National and Provincial Elections after millions of South Africans voted in the most consequential election our country has held since the dawn of democracy in 1994. “Today, Bosa can confirm that the party received over 194 000 votes from diverse communities across the country,” Maimane said.

The party will have two seats in the National Assembly and one seat in the Gauteng Legislature. Maimane added that with these three seats, Bosa will be represented as legislators, which is an indication that its voice needs to be held as the party carries the mandate of all South Africans who have entrusted them with their votes. “This indicates Bosa has appeal in all communities and across all indicators – young and old, rich and poor, black, white, Indian and coloured. We can also confirm that Bosa has won three seats – two in the National Assembly and one in the Gauteng Legislature. This is a respectable outcome, considering we had a fraction of the funding others received, and we unearthed new leaders from communities instead of poaching career politicians like many parties did,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.