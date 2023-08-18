Major League DJz to hit high with ‘black love’ song

Johannesburg - The Major League DJz, a musical powerhouse combo, released their first song of the year today, All Night Long, despite the fact that they have been quite busy and have a long list of musical endeavours under their belts. Described as a celebration of black love and romance – the song features sultry R&B singer Elaine and producer Yumbs – their choice to work with these two creatives was based on their desire of wanting to create a certain sound that both these artists, the soulful R&B singer and soulful beat maker, bring.

“We wanted to create a sound that would resonate with all soulful music lovers, something distinct. And for us to tell a certain story. “We found that the energy they both brought to the song is timeless and captured the essence of the goal. “Making it something special.”

The song was recorded in Los Angeles, but is described as a hot night out in Johannesburg. Elaine’s intoxicating vocals are the driving force behind it while singing the lyrics, “If this is a dream don’t wake me up.” Explaining their inspiration behind the song, they said: “Simply put, All Night Long is a celebration of black love – you know when you're in love and feel like it’s a dream (that) you don’t want to wake up from?

“That’s the song. Whimsical romance for the ones that love love.” The pair have been hard at work, with the releases of the Piano Republik, a joint project with Major Lazor and hosting LIVE shows globally. Coupled with their most prominent mandate of creating timeless music has been the pair’s mission of taking amapiano to the world.

This bold move has earned them the title of innovators and trailblazers in the cultural landscape of South African dance music. Their music-making process is an ever-changing operation, with the pair allowing the moment to dictate to them, embracing the different places they find themselves in and allowing varying inspiration to lead to create music that stands out. The second half of the year saw the two embark on a US tour, in their quest of furthering the amapiano tale, the duo journey has broadened their horizon in terms of what Africa has to offer the world.

“The journey has been eye opening and taking an African sound to the world has been electrifying. “We are a talented nation and what we bring to the world is distinct. “The truth is, we’ve found our competitive advantage in this genre and we need to continue to push it,” the pair explained.