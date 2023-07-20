Majority of the patients from the Joburg CBD explosion have been discharged

Johannesburg - The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) on Thursday afternoon said that the majority of the patients from the Joburg CBD explosion have already been discharged. GDoH said Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko paid a visit on Thursday morning to five victims of the Joburg CBD explosion who are currently admitted at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH).

This follows the explosion incident on Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in one confirmed adult male fatality on the scene and 40 other people who sustained injuries receiving medical emergency care at various health facilities. The MEC said she was pleased to see the level of response given by various teams of emergency medical personnel to those injured. ‘’There was a good turnaround time from the teams. The majority of patients were discharged shortly after being seen by doctors. Those who are still in the hospital have been stabilised and are receiving the best possible care.’’

Patients were managed as follows: • Eight patients were seen at Hillbrow Community Healthcare Centre, six of whom have been discharged, and two transferred to CMJAH. • 24 patients were treated at South Rand Hospital and have all since been discharged.

• Three patients were treated and discharged at Garden City Hospital. • Two patients are receiving care at Mulbarton Hospital. • Three patients were treated at CMJAH.

• One patient was found dead on the scene. Head of Trauma and Chairperson of the Disaster Management Committee at CMJAH, Prof Maeyane Moeng, confirmed that the patients who are at the hospital are stable and should be moved from the ICU to normal wards soon. The department said that Moeng made a plea to the public that in disaster situations, it is important to heed public safety messages to evacuate the scene instead of gazing, taking pictures, and taking videos, as this could result in more casualties.