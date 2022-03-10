’Make teachers write exams’

Two senior educationalists have recommended that accounting teachers should be made to write the Grade 12 paper every three years to ensure competency. Dr Mantekana Letshwene and professor Elize du Plessis, both attached to the curriculum department at Unisa, have identified a range of issues stifling the teaching of accounting.

Critical as it is, accounting was written by the least number of matric learners in 2021. Of the 733 198 full-time candidates nationally, only 105 894 sat for accounting examinations. This was a far cry compared to the 259 143 who wrote mathematics, 441 067 who sat for mathematical literacy and history with 274 584 candidates. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi previously decried the low uptake of accounting.

Following the release of the 2019 matric results, Lesufi pointed out that only 14 768 matric learners sat for accounting in Gauteng that year. The figure stood at 35 139 in 2008. “… Almost half of our learners are no longer willing to do accounting. We have a serious problem here,” he commented. The Gauteng figures saw a slight improvement in 2021, with 19 538 candidates taking accounting as a matric subject. Mathematics was written by 39 842 candidates in the province.

Letshwene and Du Plessis, whose academic study is in the latest edition of the SA Journal of Education, reflected on the decline of learners taking accounting. “The question is whether measures are being put in place to promote accounting as a subject,” Letshwene and Du Plessisy wrote. Their qualitative study, titled “The challenges of implementing the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement in accounting’, found these included that accounting teachers lacked subject content knowledge and had inadequate teaching time, learners were under-prepared in lower grades and that the standard of accounting textbooks “seems very low”.

“The CAPS (National Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement) for accounting introduced calculations where learners need to solve “x”, for instance in calculating rent using percentage increases, but most teachers were unable to do the calculations and explain them to learners,” the academics wrote. “One of the authors of this article, a tutor in the secondary school improvement programme (run at Sci-Bono Discovery Centre), noted this lack of competence on the part of accounting teachers. “There is a clear lack of qualified teachers who are competent enough to teach financial literacy.”

Textbooks were part of the problem in that they contained simpler lessons, the academics said. “It seems as if the standard of accounting textbooks is very low, compared to the standard set in the examination. “When learners write the SBA (School-based Assessment) or an examination, they seem to be completely out of their depth.”

The 12 school-based heads of accounting interviewed for the study shed more light on the teaching problems. “All participants mentioned that the time allocated to complete the syllabus was insufficient, and thus unfair on both the teachers and learners,” Letshwene and Du Plessis wrote. The Unisa-based educationalists suggested teachers’ triennial assessments as one of the ways to improve teaching and learning of accounting.