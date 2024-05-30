Makhadzi continues to make a splash on the charts after BET nomination

The South African Music Charts which provides an overview of the most recent chart-topping tracks, show that multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi is among the local musicians whose work is thriving. Her brand single, ‘Number 1’, featuring Iyanga and Prince Benza, debuts at #9 on the local charts, securing a spot alongside big hits such as ‘Tshwala Bam’, which has maintained its grip as number 1.

The 27-year-old Limpopo singing sensation is known for her energetic stage presence and celebrated for using her home language, Tshivenda, in her music. This comes hot on the heels of her securing a nomination at the 2024 BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards. The American awards recognise black celebrities and other minorities in music, movies, sports, and philanthropy. Makhadzi took to her Instagram page to express her excitement at bagging the BET awards nomination.

“From selling CDs in the street to BET. Please help me celebrate my BET nomination for viewer’s choice: Best New International Act. May God help us to bring it home.” In another post on Instagram, she spoke about involving her fans in her BET nominee send-off. “Khadzinators, we are agreeing to do a BET nominee send-off party, right? You will never understand what this means to me. Kindly suggest the venue in Pretoria. My last slide says a lot about my brother’s kindness. Today he was holding my hand. After a long night of shows,’’ she said.

Makhadzi was also shown to be the most streamed female artist in South Africa on Spotify Wrapped 2023, followed by Ami Faku, with Nkosazana Daughter, Lwah Ndlunkulu, Nomfundo Moh, and MaWhoo rounding out the top five. Lwah Ndlunkulu was also among the top 10 South African musicians, according to Google. Spotify Wrapped 2023 further demonstrated that local consumers were listening to more and more local tracks, and South African artists were connecting with users across the country.