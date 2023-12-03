Makhadzi is the most streamed female artist in South Africa on Spotify

Multi-award-winning artist Makhadzi wraps up the year with intriguing news after being announced as the most streamed female artist in South Africa on Spotify. The Ghanama artist boasts a whopping 30 million streams with 1.5 million listeners in 183 countries.

She shared the exciting news and thanked her followers and fans on X. In September, she also celebrated her recognition as a Spotify EQUAL Ambassador. Speaking about her recognition, Spotify’s head of music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, lauded Makhadzi and how African female artists continued to solidify their names in the music industry.

“African female artists have proven time and time again that they are a force to be reckoned with, often with limited resources and opportunities. Extending resources, and generating more impactful opportunities for them is of paramount importance at Spotify,” Okumu said. Makhadzi’s recognition by Spotify follows other South African female artists such as Nomfundoh Moh, DBN GOGO, Khanyisa, Tyla, and Elaine. With success in the music industry not always guaranteed, Makhadzi has maintained her consistency since the release of her debut studio album, Muhwalo Uya Ndemela, in 2015.

Her career has been on an upward trajectory, with a slew of awards coming her way for her outstanding work. Makhadzi recently released Mbofholowo, a 15-track album that follows the success of Kokovha’s release in 2020 with hit songs such as Murahu and Sugar Sugar. Marotho, Movie, Mushonga, Rea Lwa, Malala Phoo and Hodalesa are just a few songs from the album that were introduced to thousands of her fans.

“This is music with freedom, mbofholowo. I’m doing this independently. There are amazing featured/supporting artists in this album – it will blow you away. “I strive for unity and to be a proud African. I put my heart and soul into this again,” she said. From performing near taxi ranks to being recognised on global platforms, Makhadzi said music was her destiny from an early age.