Makhadzi ‘poured heart and soul’ into her new album

Johannesburg - After an acrimonious split with her former record label, award-winning music sensation Makhadzi continues to blossom, revealing that her new album is the best one yet. She shared her excitement with her fans on social media, explaining that Mbofholowo, as it is titled, would blow listeners away.

The 15-track album follows the success of Kokovha’s release in 2020 with hit songs such as Murahu and Sugar Sugar. Marotho, Movie, Mushonga, Rea Lwa, Malala Phoo and Hodalesa are just a few songs listeners are immersing themselves in from the album, with the rest set to be released on September 22. “This is music with Freedom, mbofholowo. I’m doing this independently. There are amazing featured and supporting artists in this album; it will blow you away. I strive for unity and to be a proud African. I put my heart and soul into this again,” she said.

The Ghanama hitmaker also celebrated being a Spotify EQUAL Ambassador for September. From performing at taxi ranks to being recognised on global platforms, Makhadzi says music has always been her destiny from an early age. “I realised music was my destiny during my early days when I’d perform in the streets near taxi ranks and shops. I’d attract a lot of people who would give me some change as I performed. Most people would even miss their transport just by standing there and watching me,” she says.

With success not always guaranteed in the entertainment industry, Makhadzi has maintained consistency since her debut studio album, Muhwalo Uya Ndemela, was released in 2015. Her career journey has since been on an upward trajectory, boasting a series of accolades for her remarkable work. “The key is to believe in yourself and wait for your time. If you believe in your talent, then you need to trust and believe in God’s time; we know His time is always the best,’’ she said.

Her album Matorokisi steered her into national stardom, with subsequent projects Kokovha and African Queen solidifying her name in the entertainment industry in South Africa and beyond. “African female artists have proven time and time again that they are a force to be reckoned with, often with limited resources and opportunities. Extending resources and generating more impactful opportunities for them is of paramount importance at Spotify,” said Spotify’s Head of Music for sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu. Her recognition by Spotify follows that of other SA female artists such as Nomfundoh Moh, DBN GOGO, Khanyisa, Tyla and Elaine.