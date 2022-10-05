Makhosi Khoza denies insulting Phalatse and Makhubele on Twitter

Johannesburg - Former Action SA leader Dr Makhosi Khoza has distanced herself from a Twitter account that has been used to bash Johannesburg speaker of council Colleen Makhubele and ousted mayor, Mpho Phalatse. Khoza said she suspected that someone in ActionSA was using her account to settle political scores.

This comes after a tweet on a Twitter account in her name said: “The whole City of Johannesburg shenanigans has got nothing to do with coalition agreements or politics of the day but its two powerful women (Dr Mpho Phalatse and Colleen Makhubele) fighting for a boyfriend who double crossed them. This shows how women lose focus and compromise their principles in the interest of nonsense, I have evidence and facts to support that.” Khoza said the nature of South African politics created toxic environments. “It happens all the time. It is highly likely that it is ActionSA. They created this Twitter account while I was with them,” she said.