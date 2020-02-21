Sun, who was the member of the mayoral committee for public safety during former mayor Herman Mashaba’s tenure, rebuked Makhubo for saying that “not a single fire engine” was delivered in Joburg under the previous administration.
On Wednesday, Makhubo said Joburg’s emergency management services (EMS) had five fire engines to service 5million residents, despite R172m being paid upfront to a service provider in alleged contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.
“To make matters worse, the specifications upon which this corrupt procurement was made do not meet the operational requirements of the EMS,” Makhubo had said.
He added that 19 auxiliary services vehicles did not meet specifications and were being retrofitted at an apparent cost of R48m.