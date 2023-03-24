Makro not fazed by Saccawu’s 10-day strike call

Johannesburg - The SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) is calling on civil society to support their strike over a wage increase at giant supermarket Makro. Employees have been offered a 4.5% increase by the employer, while they are demanding an increase of not less than 12%.

Saccawu issued a notice to resume the 10-day strike action at Makro stores after wage negotiations deadlocked for months. Mike Tau, Saccawu second deputy president, said it was approaching a year since they had been negotiating with Makro. "We have tried all in our powers that we've got to convince management that they need to look after their employees. But the management has never reverted with any revised offer since they put the 4.25%, and R410, on the table; they have not moved or improved their offer ... from the day we had a dispute with them," said Tau.

He said: "On February 18, 2023, a Saturday, we had a meeting with the company, thinking maybe outside the CCMA (Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration), where both parties who had a long-lasting relationship (would) put their heads together. We spent the whole day and night without any movement from the company at all. “We (offered) many revised positions of the union, but the company never moved an inch, which suggests that they believe in confrontation ..." said Tau. Last year, thousands of Makro workers downed tools and kicked off their action to demand salary increases and better working conditions nationwide. There were violent incidents.

"We want to put on record that on February 25, 2023, if my memory is correct, our members were charged and suspended, and when they were supposed to appear before the disciplinary hearing, there was no proper procedure that was laid down between the parties. “They were charged and told that they are found guilty and are summarily dismissed, but they should state as to why they must not be dismissed," he said. He further said: "As we speak, Makro has dismissed 400 members of Saccawu."

Tau said that the union was contesting the dismissals and would not back down. "If there is an opportunity for a settlement, one of the sticking points that we are going to be demanding is reinstatement of those dismissed workers," Tay said. He said in the next 10 days, the union would extend their plight to the federation, which he said has escalated similarly to their international federation and also escalated to their sister unions, in particular those in the US, to which they are affiliated.

Tau said that as of November 1, Massmart delisted from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) because it was owned 100% by Walmart. "Walmart … does not recognise any Labour Act. Now Cosatu will be convening the civil society, taxi associations to mobilise support to make sure there is solidarity. Not only amongst those affiliated with Cosatu, but amongst the community," Tau said. He said if the workers cannot afford to take their children to school or afford the normal day-to-day life, the community was going to be highly affected.

Massmart corporate affairs executive Brian Leroni told The Star that they have already deployed outsourced retail staff to stores that may be affected by the strike announced by Saccawu. He said the retailer fully anticipates that their stores will continue to operate without interruption. "Our research has revealed little support for the strike action amongst Saccawu members ... there has been a massive spike in resignations from the union since the strike action was announced. This is in addition to the more than approximately 1 200 Makro employees who have resigned from the union to accept the company’s wage offer," said Leroni.