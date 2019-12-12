Malawi's HIV positive teens' mental health challenge









File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) When 14-year-old Joyce visits the Mzimba District Hospital in Malawi every month to replenish her supply of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, her peers in her township deride her with names. “The problem is that people near our home call us names we are always sad to hear something like that,” Joyce said. Some names in this article have been changed to avoid the unintended disclosure of the children’s HIV status. In Malawi, few teachers know the status of their pupils. “When my child started ART (antiretroviral therapy), I went to the school to inform his teacher and told her that he might be late for school sometimes, because I try to make sure that he eats first. I told them that if he has a fever, they should call me so that I can come and take him to the hospital,” a caregiver said.

Her dilemma is not rare. In Malawi, approximately 84000 children under the age of 15 years are living with HIV and yet the country’s health and education systems do not have psychological systems to help them cope with their status.

In Malawi, there are 6% of children whose mental health might be at risk.

Malawi’s ministry of health spends 1.01% of the health budget on mental health and only 0.3% of all facilities offer mental health services, an indication that the challenges posed by inadequate mental health services are overwhelming.

“Mental health services are centralised and most districts treat few people. Mental health is not effectively integrated into the primary health-care system, in contrast to the national mental health policy,” said Dr Felix Kauye, Malawi’s chief government psychiatrist.

The mental health policy, developed in 2000, has outlived its life span, leaving the country with strategies which do not reflect the growing population and challenges.

Most primary health-care workers do not feel competent and confident in dealing with people with mental health problems.

Consequently, they refer nearly all mental health patients to the two tertiary units in the country, which are far from most districts, Kauye said, writing in the International Psychiatrist Volume five, number two.

Malawi also has a separate policy aimed at providing direction for decentralisation, integration, formulation of community-based programmes, the provision of quality care and the development of necessary human resources.

This has not been implemented because of inadequate funding, making mental health services inaccessible.

Similarly, the ministry of education does not have a specific programme on mental health, but claims to have psychosocial counselling and guidance in the country’s schools.

“These are offered by teachers who haven’t been trained in these areas. We deal with all mentally related issues through the ministry of health that come to our schools to offer services, but we also refer pupils to health facilities,” the ministry of education spokesperson, Lindiwe Chide, said.

However, Chide said the ministry’s challenge was that it did not have enough trained teachers in implementing this programme.

“Parents are not free to give information to the school on children living with HIV. It is important that teachers should be informed,” said Wanangwa (not his real name), a teacher.

Although children living with HIV in Malawi are at risk of developing mental health problems, they are unlikely to receive appropriate support from health professionals or teachers, according to Dr Fatch Kalembo, a researcher at the department of nursing and midwifery at Mzuzu University.

“The majority of health-care professionals and teachers are not specifically trained to identify or deal with the mental issues that these children have,” Kalembo said.

Although the survival rate of children living with HIV in Malawi has improved due to the increased availability of antiretrovirals, these children continue to experience challenges negatively impacting on their mental health and their future as adults.