Malema calls on South Africans to free themselves from colonialism

EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans should stand up and fight for their rights and liberation as the ANC has failed to lead them. Malema said for over 29 years, the governing party had been happy to oversee the economy of the white people while citizens of this country continued to suffer.

Malema was speaking during an interview on Metro FM on Monday night. Malema said it was a myth that socialism had failed and capitalism had succeeded. He said the EFF was ready to help bring change to the minds and lives of South Africans should the party win next year’s elections. “We are in this mess because of a capitalist state. Why don’t you give a socialist system an opportunity to see if it will fail that same way capitalism has failed. Capitalism has failed Africa. All the ills that we have today, is because of the greediness that was introduced into our continent by capitalists who came and exploited our resources and caused all these problems,” he said.

Malema said at the outset of democracy, there was no intention by the ANC to deconstruct apartheid and its economic system, which resulted in minimal change in the affairs of the country. “What the leadership did when they came in, they actually continued with the management of the affairs on behalf of the coloniser and never engaged in any form of changing any mindset or any system. A revolution means a complete destruction of an existing system and replacing it with a socialist system that will usher in a new culture,” he said. South Africans were still psychologically colonised as black South Africans sought white approval at all times, Malema said.