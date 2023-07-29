Malema celebrated in artistic exhibition

Rasta celebrates Malema through art with a collection of Malema’s portraits Known for his eclectic paintings of South African artists at funerals and memorial services, Rasta is among artists whose work is up on the EFF art exhibition at Soweto’s Uncle Tom’s Hall as the township prepares to host the the party’s 10th-year anniversary.

The EFF has opened a 10th Anniversary Exhibition to ‘Celebrate Our 10 Years Of Unbroken Struggle for Economic Freedom in our lifetime’. Zimbabwean national Lebani Sirejenje, popularly known as Rasta, joined those celebrating Malema and the EFF through a series of portraits. The painter hs gained notoriety over the past few years, being both celebrated and ridiculed for his drawings of personalities such as Vuyo Mbuli, Pro Kid, HHP, Shona Ferguson, as well as living legends such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, Siya Kolisi (Springbok captain), and Zozibini Tunzi (Miss Universe) among many others.

“This collection that you see here is an exhibition of ten artists who have collaborated to showcase their work in remembering and celebrating EFF leader Julius Malema, as he celebrates 10 years of the EFF as a party. The EFF has been in existence since 2013, with the first art piece being from 2019. This is our contribution as ten artists, in narrating the story of Malema and the EFF,” Rasta said while showcasing some of his artwork at Soccer City Stadium today. Saying while he was not a member of the EFF and was also not eligible to vote in South Africa as he is from Zimbabwe, he appreciated the efforts of the party in including artists in its political agenda. “I hope we will continue to work well with the EFF as they continue to include the choice of artists in their political agenda. South African artists have a voice in the EFF and we see that in how they approach things,” he said.