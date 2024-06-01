Malema denies EFF decline in spite of vote loss to MKP

EFF leader Julius Malema has admitted defeat in the elections, saying the removal of former ANC president Jacob Zuma resulted in an unexplained growth of the EFF in the previous general elections. On Saturday, with more than 99% voting districts accounted for, the ANC emerged with 41% share of the votes, the DA at 21%, the new kid on the block, the MKP, at 14.6% and the EFF in fourth place with a share of just over 9.4% of the votes.

Malema, who addressed the media for the first time after the elections, said when Zuma was removed, ANC supporters who found themselves without a political home, identified with the EFF as their home, and now that Zuma has returned to politics, they have taken back their votes with the emergence of the MKP. “’In every election, there are dynamics. In this election, the emergence of this party. What President Zuma did to us is what ActionSA did in the local government elections in Johannesburg. “Once we became aware that there is a problem called Mashaba, we went and solved that problem. We finished him and you can go ask around. I am sure he is taking quotations of hair products,” he said.

Malema said the EFF grew in the previous elections due to disgruntled ANC supporters who were angry with the ANC for removing Zuma, adding that he is now happy that they have returned home where they belong. “We accept the results but that does not mean when there is a discrepancy. We can’t raise it. To raise a discrepancy does not mean you reject the results. We also accept defeat. “We found ourselves with votes that we could not explain where they were coming from. Now we understand that these voters were not ours to begin with. They identified with the EFF as their political home after Jacob Zuma was removed by the ANC, and now that they have returned home.

“We are left with our own members. Now we can continue our mission.” Malema said in spite of what many believe to have been a decline for the red berets, the EFF continued to grow, saying the footprint of the EFF was everywhere. “We are not a declining party. The footprint of the EFF is everywhere. Now it is in the suburbs and the middle class.