Malema says Bheki Cele has failed as a police minister and calls him to step down

Johannesburg – “There is too much crime in South Africa because of corruption. We must arrest criminals. Ground forces, let’s go and claim the streets from criminals. We cannot allow the criminals to take South Africa. We cannot allow the druglords to take over South Africa.” EFF leader Julius Malema has spoken out about the widespread crime in South Africa, taking aim at Police Minister Bheki Cele with claims that he has failed the country.

While making his eagerly anticipated keynote address at the party’s 10th birthday celebration, Malema further called for Cele to step down immediately. “We cannot be a country of criminals; Bheki Cele has failed as a minister of police. Bheki Cele must step down with immediate effect because he has failed as the minister of police. “Comrades, we are going to make sure that every police station has police who are trained to deal with victims of rape and sexual abuse. We want police who will treat victims of rape with respect. And we want police stations that will have private rooms for victims of rape and sexual abuse where confidentiality will be treated as a priority.”