Malema says EFF has come of age

EFF president Julias Malema has vowed that his party’s time of being kicked out of parliament has come to an end. Addressing the media hours before the first sitting of the National Assembly to elect a new president, speaker and a deputy speaker, the red berets leader said that the party had taken a firm decision to be robust when arguing their stance in parliament.

“This time around we have taken a decision not to play any role of disruption in Parliament, we will be robust, engaging to a point where we follow up that which was rejected illegal in Parliament through peaceful protest on the streets,” Malema “You will never see us on the stage, you'll never see us fighting with any bouncers. We are here as a 10-year-old organisation with mature parliamentary politics” EFF President. Malema further revealed that his government would not be joining the Government of National Unity which was forged by the ANC including the DA, the IFP and other smaller parties.

Malema, however, said he had met President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss coalition possibilities. He said his party wanted the ANC support when they contested for the Parliament’s speaker position in exchange for support for the ANC for the Presidential position. “These responsibilities are not a product of an elite pact but an electoral outcome which has mandated us to be Members of Parliament and provincial legislatures. We have communicated this decision and approach to the leadership of the ANC and all other political parties that we are engaged with. The EFF continues to be a radical militant and revolutionary economic emancipation movement and will not compromise principles on the altar of political and opportunistic convenience.”

“Despite us not participating in the cabinet, we asked him (Ramaphosa) to ask the ANC to support our candidate for the Speaker of the National Assembly position. “In exchange, we will support the ANC’s candidate for president,” Malema said. He said Ramaphosa promised the ruling party would consider the proposal.