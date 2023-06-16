Malema says youth are ready to be led

EFF leader Julius Malema, who was with the elderly at the EFF 10th anniversary celebration at eNtokozweni Village in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of his maiden address for the Youth Day commemoration, says that the youth is ready to be led.

He said the youth needs someone who has time for them, who harnesses energy and gives it direction.

Speaking to the elderly, he said the current generation is not lost, but rather a generation that wants mentorship.

Children performing a traditional Zulu dance at ENtokozweni Village singing and dancing during the EFF 10th anniversary in KwaZulu Natal.Image: Screenshot

“So let’s all go and celebrate the 1976 generation that made this day possible. Because if it was not for the 1976 generation, when they say Malema is coming there was going to be a hippo of police outside, of soldiers outside.