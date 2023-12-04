Malema takes swipe at political opponents, PA, ActionSA and IFP

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at his political opponents, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), ActionSA and IFP, daring them to emulate the EFF’s success at hosting well-attended rallies at some of the biggest stadiums. In July this year, the EFF saw more than 100 000 people attend its 10th-year anniversary at FNB Stadium while last week. The PA failed to fill Orlando Stadium for its own 10th-year anniversary celebration last week. ActionSA’s its election manifesto in Hammanskraal on Saturday was also not as well attended as the EFF’s event.

“You saw prisoners trying to imitate the EFF. These ex-convicts, called the PA, tried to imitate the EFF. You saw Mashaba, a man who is a hairdresser who is masquerading as a politician. Yesterday, he went to the place where he was born. He said: ‘I am going to launch a manifesto on a playground where I was born.’ He could not fill a stretch tent. “We must show them that there is only one party in South Africa that can go anywhere and it will find its own people ready to receive it,” Malema said. Malema, who addressed KZN’s ground forces forum in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, dared the IFP to take on the challenge of hosting a well-co-ordinated rally for its election manifesto.

He said the EFF, unlike the IFP, was not a regional or tribalistic party. “We are not a tribalistic party like the IFP. If the IFP says it is a national party, we challenge them to go and have a rally at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. We will have a rally at Moses Mabhida in KwaZulu-Natal,” he said. Malema said the Red Berets would be launching their elections manifesto.