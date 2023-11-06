Malema urges ground forces to remain calm, disciplined and ethical as they go about campaigning

EFF leader Julius Malema has urged his forces to remain calm and tolerant of other political parties as the party prepares to take over the polls in the next general elections. On Sunday, Malema addressed the Ground Forces Forum at the Standard Bank Arena in Doornfontein.

He said that as party members went about their door-to-door election campaigns, it was important to be tolerant of those who did not want to join the party and those who supported other political parties. Malema urged party members to never use violence to deal with members of the opposition political parties campaigning across the country. “Every member of the EFF must be comply with the requirements. Members must be tolerant. Always make sure where you are going to campaign, the place is properly booked and co-operate with the police and speak against GBV and wear a clean EFF regalia,“ he said.

He stressed the importance of running a clean and principled campaign, adding that no EFF member should temper, destroy or disrupt other parties as they went about their own campaigns across the country. “We are going to run a clean campaign. No ground force must destroy any posters belonging to another party. Do not disrupt meetings of other parties. Do not stop anyone from doing their own things. “Let the ANC campaign and do not force anyone to join our party and do not ask for donations from Somalians who are illegally here. Those who donate must do so voluntarily and not because they are threatened.”

When it came to community work, Malema said, EFF members must ensure they helped one another and the poor in their own communities, without expecting anything in return. “Ground forces do not hold grudges. We need to take care of each other’s back. When you are a fighter, you must not display opulence on social media. Some of you are MMCs and you are going to buy cars. A ground force does not display opulence in the face of poverty. At all materials times, do not display opulence, whether on Facebook or Twitter. Always be grounded and be humble,” he said. He told the ground forces to time their campaigns and never to do their work at night as that would disturb families during their special family and TV viewing times.