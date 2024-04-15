In a sobering address at the EFF’s town hall manifesto meeting in Lenasia on Saturday, EFF leader Julius Malema delivered a stark warning to South Africans. Malema cautioned that the country should brace itself for the resurgence of load shedding immediately after the elections, with rolling blackouts expected to make a swift return as soon as vote counting begins on May 29.

South Africans must expect rolling blackouts to return as soon as vote counting begins on election day. This prediction comes amid growing concerns over South Africa’s energy infrastructure and the challenges it poses to the nation’s stability and economic prosperity. “They want us to count in darkness so that they (ANC) can steal the elections the same way they did here in Gauteng,” Malema said. His warning serves as a poignant reminder of the critical need for proactive measures to address the underlying issues contributing to the energy crisis.