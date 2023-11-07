Malema’s stance that Springboks are a symbol of apartheid has elicited mixed reactions

EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked different reactions on social media after saying “the Springboks or die Bokke is a symbol of apartheid” while addressing the Gauteng Provincial Ground Forces Forum. Malema also clarified that the party does not have a problem with rugby but does not support “Die Bokke”.

“The EFF is a populist organisation, so a populist organisation means that you always support what you think is popular with the people. “So let me tell you what is popular with the people now as we stand here. The streets of East London are occupied by the Amabhokobhoko. We do not have a problem with rugby. We support rugby, not Maburu. “We do not have an issue with rugby. We do not support Mabhokobhoko, die Bokke. The Springboks, or die Bokke, are a symbol of apartheid. You cannot say to remove apartheid symbols and maintain the name Springboks. And the emblem Springbok and the colours that were used during apartheid by white people. We support rugby.

“You can’t say roads must fall and say the Springboks must not fall. The Springboks must fall under that national team; we will give it a new name. And new colours and a new emblem. And it will represent the new democracy. “Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by Boet and De Klerk? Murderers who were killing our people wearing the same clothes in celebration of butchering black people. That emblem and that jersey represent white supremacists.” Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane criticised Malema, pointing out that the focus needs to be on underperforming teams such as Bafana Bafana and also called for a change in Safa’s leaders.

“I am guessing he wants the national rugby team to wear red and have a logo of a clenched fist holding a spear. Our political and policy focus needs to be directed to teams like Bafana Bafana, who are not performing at the same level as rugby and cricket. “We need to hold Safa and the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture accountable for failing to develop robust soccer programmes for primary and high schools. For failing to support amateur soccer in townships and rural areas. We need to call for a change of leadership in Safa. Leave the Boks alone,” said Maimane. Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie also slammed Malema.

Taking to social media on Monday, McKenzie called on the nation to support the fourth time Rugby World Cup winners. “We love the Springboks, we have moved on from any bad or racist connotation associated with it. This is not the time to listen to fools like Malema, let’s celebrate our boys for a hard won victory. The Springbok name is going nowhere finish and klaar,” he said. More users shared the views, with some slamming Malema while others echoed his sentiments.

@BaleMrMoreFire said on X: “I understand your frustration, but it’s important to acknowledge that striving for unity doesn’t mean ignoring the reality of racism. It’s about creating awareness, challenging prejudices, and fostering understanding among diverse communities. We can’t change the past, but we can work towards a better future where everyone is treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their race.” Ntokozo Mgazi slammed @BaleMrMoreFire and said: “You are the only ones striving for unity, they don’t and they never wanted it. Wake up and smell the coffee.” Another user, @TokoMasemola commented about Malema’s stance and said: “Good morning Mokone. We understand that #StrongerTogether contradicts the approach you usually use to get people’s attention. #StrongerTogether goes against the politics that you use to get your message across. If we study your politics, we will notice that you need an atmosphere of black anger so that you can put yourself as the centre of the solution to try and lead a so-called revolution from the black anger.” | Additional reporting by Se-Anne Rall