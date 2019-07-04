Lefa Lauryn Rapanyane, 9, with doctors and staff after undergoing a successful cornea transplant to restore her sight at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital in Midrand. Picture: Supplied.

At the age of 5, Lefa Lauryn Rapan­yane’s sight abruptly deteriorated to the point where she was classified as legally blind. It was even recommended that the Mamelodi-based girl be enrolled in a school for the blind to equip her for a life without eyesight.

After years of trying to find help for Lefa, 9, her parents and a dedicated teacher got the assistance they were seeking so desperately - a double cornea transplant to restore her sight - thanks to ophthalmologist Dr Ebrahim Mia, who practises at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital in Midrand, and the Netcare Foundation.

“Lefa, whose name means ‘gift’ or ‘inheritance’, has always been a very bright little girl. Her teacher became concerned that she was unable to see what was written on the board at school. We noticed that even though she could write, she had trouble writing on the lines in her exercise books,” her mother Sello Rapanyane said.

The teacher was as determined as Lefa’s parents to get to the bottom of the problem. Knowing that affordability was a concern - Lefa’s mother is unemployed and her father, John Madisa, is a bus driver - the teacher learned of Mia’s expertise and the Netcare Foundation’s work in providing life-changing healthcare interventions to disadvantaged individuals and communities.

Lefa’s parents took her for a consultation with Mia, who diagnosed bilateral keratitis. He determined that a double cornea transplant would be the best option to restore Lefa’s eyesight, and both he and anaesthetist Dr Karryn Mathie offered their time and expertise to help the child free of charge.

With the Netcare Foundation covering the cost of the donor corneas that had to be flown in from overseas as well as the hospital and theatre costs, the first cornea transplant was carried out on Lefa’s left eye last year.

On June 11 this year, Lefa underwent her second cornea transplant at Netcare Waterfall City Hospital.

Lefa’s mother said that the improvement in her child’s vision following the first cornea transplant was remarkable.

“She looked at her baby brother, and she said to me ‘wow, my brother is so beautiful’.

“I realised then that she had not been able to see what he looked like until after her first operation. She could recognise his voice, but could not see his face. It is amazing how well she coped considering how poor her eyesight was before the operation.”

Lefa’s father said the procedures opened up a world of opportunities for his daughter.

“She is so brave and she is such a good child. It has not been easy for her, but now her life is going to change for the better,” he said.