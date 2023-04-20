MaMkhize pens her memoirs in her book, ‘My World, My Rules’

Johannesburg - Businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as MaMkhize, has released her new memoir, “My World, My Rules”. Mkhize says the book has been her way of saying her piece, letting things go, healing her wounds, and saying her final words to her parents and brother, who are physically no longer with her.

“This marks a new dawn and beginning for me,” said Mkhize. The owner of top-flight soccer team Royal AM said she hopes people will understand that she didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in her mouth, like many think. “I hope they learn more about my childhood,” she said.

She said that nothing came easy and that she went through a lot of trials and tribulations. “I’ve worked extremely hard to be where I am today, and I’ve never allowed my upbringing to dictate my future. I hope this book will inspire the young black girl to dream the impossible, to be driven, resilient, and to never give up,” she said. The book is set to detail her life story as a young accounting graduate who returns from an overseas experience and lands what seems to be a dream job with the multinational corporation that sponsored her training abroad.

She also shares details about this background in her memoir. In “My World, My Rules”, Mkhize also dispels the urban legends about her wealth, family, marriage, and divorce, reflecting on the much-publicised story of her reinvention as MaMkhize, the soccer boss, and shares the lessons she has learnt from the experiences that life has given her. Mkhize made headlines last year after her controversial decision to pay players’ bonuses in hard cash on national television after her team’s win over Maritzburg United.