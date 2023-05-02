MaMkhize refutes claims of Thabo Bester link

Johannesburg - Popular business mogul and media personality Shauwn Mkhize, fondly known as MaMkhize, has refuted claims affiliated with the Facebook rapist Thabo Bester. This happens after she finds her name at the centre of discourse on social media, as some assume that she is the “celebrity” connected with Bester.

According to the latest developments, it is believed that there is a celebrity that is connected to Thabo Bester, and social media detectives are on the hunt to know who the celebrity is. MaMkhize took to Instagram to address the allegations, revealing that she did not know Thabo Bester. “How is my name affiliated with Thabo Bester? Does this mean I am the only well-known celebrity in South Africa? Please do me a favour and go buy my book. That is the only thing that you can talk about. Stop putting me into things that I am not involved in,” she said.

Bester, who is popular for various crimes, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in South Africa and faked his death in 2022. He was on the run for a year before being caught in Tanzania and brought back to South Africa alongside his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. While the talks about Bester continue, MaMkhize recently launched her book titled My World, My Rules.

Explaining the memoir, she detailed that she celebrated it as the “final chapter” and the start of a new era. “It’s been my way of saying my peace, letting things go, healing my wounds, and saying my final words to my parents and my brother, who are physically no longer with me. This marks a new dawn and beginning for me,” she says. With this book, MaMkhize invites readers to learn more about her and her truth.

“I hope people understand that I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth like they think. I hope they learn more about my childhood. Nothing came easy for us. We went through a lot of trials and tribulations. I’ve worked extremely hard to be where I am today, and I’ve never allowed my upbringing to dictate my future. I hope this book will inspire the young black girl to dream the impossible, to be driven and resilient, and to never give up,” she says. Her life story begins as a young accounting graduate who returns from an overseas experience and lands what seems to be a dream job with the multinational corporation that sponsored her training abroad. She ventures into business, but this soon dissolves into disappointment and a humiliating salary.