Man, 32, arrested for armed robbery and possession of illegal firearms

Johannesburg - A 32-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery and possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Ennerdale on Tuesday. On Tuesday, while travelling along Provincial Road in Ennerdale towards Finetown, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Academy Firearm Training inspector noticed a white Chevrolet Spark that was stationary at the intersection of Phillips Avenue.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said he further noticed two men who were forcefully entering the said vehicle as he drove past. Picture: Supplied JMPD “The inspector made a U-turn to investigate, and he proceeded to signal to the driver to stop the vehicle as they crossed the intersection. Once the vehicle came to a halt, one of the suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot,” Fihla said. “The inspector managed to apprehend the second suspect, and when searched, an unlicensed firearm and ammunition were found in his possession. Upon further search, the inspector found a second firearm inside the vehicle where the suspect who fled the scene was seated.”