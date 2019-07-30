File Picture

Mahikeng - A North West woman who woke up in the middle of the night looking for her boyfriend was shocked to see him on top of her 11-year-old daughter, allegedly raping her. The man had allegedly plied the child with alcohol and then raped her while she lay in her bed, passed out.

According to North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, the 32-year-old man was staying with the woman and her 11-year-old daughter in Lonely Park, Mahikeng.

It's alleged that the mother woke up on Saturday night and found that her boyfriend was not in bed.

While looking for him in the house, she noticed that something was happening in her daughter's room.

She went there and is alleged to have found her boyfriend of nine months naked and on top of her daughter who was lying in bed unresponsive, raping her.

“It is further alleged that the suspect had drugged the victim with alcohol before raping her,” Funani added.

The mother alerted her brother who stays in the same yard and they also called the police who arrested the man and charged him with rape.

The man has already made his first court appearance and was expected back in court on August 5 for bail application.

The Acting North West Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, condemned the incident and said police will do everything in their power to oppose bail for this suspect.

He added that crime against women and children is a priority for police but cannot be addressed without the cooperation of the community.

The Star