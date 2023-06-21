Man accused of Rwandan genocide war crimes seeks asylum

Johannesburg - Former Rwandan police officer Ukiliho Kayishema Fulgence, who is accused of committing war crimes for his role in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, has launched an application for asylum, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). NPA Regional Communications Manager for the Western Cape, Eric Ntabazalila, said that Fulgence is facing 54 charges, which comprise 9 counts of fraud, 10 counts of contravention of Section 37(a) of the Refugees Act 130 of 1998, read with Section 1 of the said Act, and 35 counts of Contravention of Section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002, read with Section 1 of the said Act. He told the court through his lawyer that he was abandoning his bail application at this stage.

‘’On June 9, 2023, the State provided a comprehensive charge to the defence, and the defence requested a postponement to consult their client. Today, Fulgence’s lawyer, Juan Smuts, confirmed that they did consult with their client, and he instructed them that he was abandoning his bail application at this stage. He did not indicate whether his client intends to bring a bail application at a later stage. The State will oppose the bail application,’’ said Ntabazalila. Fulgence, 61, who has been on the run since 1994 in connection with genocide in the east African country, was arrested in Paarl, about 60 km outside of Cape Town. He is alleged to have orchestrated the killing of 2 000 women, men, and children at a church in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide.