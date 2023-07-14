Man alleged to have raped 7- year-old deaf boy arrested

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a deaf seven-year-old boy in the Free State. According to the SAPS, the Ficksburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Unit, the incident happened at Hlohlolwane near Clocolan.

They said it was alleged that on Wednesday, the boy who is deaf, was playing at home when he was called by the man to his house. “It’s further alleged that on his arrival at the suspect’s house he poked him with a stick on the ear, making him bleed, and then allegedly rape him. The boy left and went home where his mother noticed the bleeding ear and realised that he was also bleeding from behind,“ SAPS said.

The child was rushed to a local hospital where police were summoned by doctors, and, the boy then explained what happened through sign language to his mother, who interpreted the incident to the police. This led to the arrest of the suspect, and a case of rape was opened. “The suspect will be charged and is expected to appear before the Ladybrand Magistrate court on Monday, 17 July 2023, facing a charge of rape.”

In the Vaal, South of Johannesburg, three members of a family have been arrested after the death of a woman. According to SAPS, the trio are suspects in the murder of the woman, a mother and wife to the suspects. On Monday, SAPS was called to the murder scene by the father, and the officers arrived to find a dead, mutilated woman.

“The suspects allege that the victim, who was their mother and wife to their father, was possessed by a demon, and they were performing an exorcism procedure on her, which required them to cut off some parts of her body. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has condemned the incident and urged the public always to seek professional help such as psychological, spiritual and social welfare services that are at their disposal within their communities. SAPS said the suspects, aged 24, 26, and 61, are expected to appear before a Magistrates' Court soon on charges of murder.

Meanwhile, in Matsulu C, outside the City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga, an indigenous game played by three kids of the same age reportedly turned deadly when one of them, aged 12, was allegedly stabbed to death by another child who is also 12 years old. According to police reports, the incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday morning at around 11h20. “According to information, as related by another 12-year-old who reportedly witnessed the incident, the trio was playing the indigenous game of Mrabaraba when his two friends began engaging in a brawl.

It is further alleged that after a misunderstanding between the two, one of the children slapped the other with an open hand. The one assaulted is said to have grabbed two broken beer bottles, then allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times on his body, using both bottles. Thereafter, it is said that the child fled the scene, while the third child reported the matter to the victim's family. The victim's family immediately took the victim to the clinic, where he later succumbed to his injuries, the police said. SAPS says a murder case was opened at Matsulu Police Station, and the minor suspect was later located and arrested that day around 3pm.