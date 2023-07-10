Johannesburg - In what the SAPS has described as a gruesome attack, two elderly citizens have been killed in Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape, by a close relative, 28, using an axe. Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has condemned the attack.

"The incident occurred on Saturday, July 8, in their homestead at Cata Location outside Keiskammahoek. The 73- and 83-year-old citizens were allegedly assaulted to death. “Police were summoned to the crime scene and quickly began with the initial investigation," said SAPS Spokesperson Captain Siphokazi Mawisa. Mawisa said the suspect was arrested by community members, and the dangerous weapon he allegedly used was confiscated.

Meanwhile, the Mthatha-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation Team of the Hawks arrested four suspects, aged between 27 and 35, for allegedly killing a police officer on Saturday. Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer, Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, said the 51-year-old warrant officer was killed by four suspects. The incident occurred at Philakuzenzela Tavern, Ntshiqo Location, Tsolo.

"It is reported that the police officer had a heated argument with one of the patrons at the tavern, who is not one of the suspects. “The argument is said to have culminated in the policeman shooting and injuring the patron he had an argument with. "It was further revealed that community members chased the policeman as he fled from the tavern. Community members caught and disarmed the officer not far from the tavern.

“It is further reported that all four suspects stoned and killed the policeman on the scene," said Mhlakuvana. Mhlakuvana said it is also alleged that a service firearm with empty cartridges found on the scene was seized, as well as a big stone. The four men appeared at Tsolo Magistrate Court today.