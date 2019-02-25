File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

A 28 year old man is behind bars for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend during the time that he was at her place asking her to take him back. According to the police, the lady broke up with the man via telephone on February 17, citing their constant fighting as the reason.

They never saw each other again. Then around 2am on Sunday morning, the man went to the 31 year old woman's flat in the Joburg CBD where he found her sleeping.

Captain Xoli Mbele of the Johannesburg police said the woman told them that the man begged to be let in, saying he wanted to speak to her.

The lady said she woke up, opened the door, let him in then went back to bed.

"She said the man then asked her to take her back but also started asking her questions about where she had been.

"The lady said she told the man that she had gone out with friends but he climbed on top of her, removed her underwear, put his hand over her mouth and raped her. From there he allegedly assaulted her and she screamed for help.

"Neighbours came after hearing her screams but the man fled."

Mbele said the lady reported the matter to the police and the man was arrested a few hours later in his shack at an informal settlement along Main Reef Road.

The couple had baby who died at eight months old in July last year.

The man was expected to appear in court very soon.